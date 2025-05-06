Supreme Court makes judges’ assets public: What CJI Sanjiv Khanna and others own?

The Supreme Court has made public the asset declarations of its judges by uploading them to its official website, following a full-court resolution passed on April 1, 2025, to enhance transparency in the judiciary. Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna addresses a conference.(PIB)

The process of appointments to the high courts and the Supreme Court has also been made public by the apex court through its official website.

Among the 33 judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, 21 have disclosed their assets.

Here are details of senior-most judges who have made their declarations public:

CJI Sanjiv Khanna: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has publicly disclosed his assets and liabilities on the Supreme Court’s official website, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to transparency.

Among his immovable property holdings is a three-bedroom DDA flat in South Delhi, which he jointly acquired with his brother and later converted to freehold in 2000. In 2013, his brother relinquished his half-share for consideration. Justice Khanna also owns a four-bedroom apartment with two parking spaces in the Commonwealth Games Village, Delhi, measuring 2,446 square feet of super area. This property was purchased in 2019 using the proceeds from the sale of a house he had inherited from his late father in 2004.

Additionally, he holds a 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom apartment located in Sispal Vihar, Sector 49, Gurugram, with a super area of 2,016 square feet. The remaining 44 per cent share is owned by his daughter.

Justice Khanna also has a share in the Dev Raj Khanna Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), which partly owns a house and an undivided share in land situated in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. This ancestral property was originally acquired and constructed by his grandfather well before Partition, and is referred to as HUF property in his father's will.

As of March 31, 2025, Chief Justice Khanna’s financial investments include approximately ₹55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts. He holds a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, opened in 1989, with a balance of around ₹1.06 crore, and a General Provident Fund (GPF) valued at approximately ₹1.77 crore. He also maintains a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) money-back policy with an annual premium of ₹29,625, and shares worth roughly ₹14,000. Justice Khanna has been an income tax assessee since the financial year 1978–79.

His spouse’s financial details reflect fixed deposits and bank accounts amounting to ₹23.87 lakh, along with a PPF account holding approximately ₹64.51 lakh.

This disclosure is in line with the Supreme Court’s resolution requiring judges to declare their assets upon assuming office and report any significant acquisitions thereafter — a move aimed at strengthening transparency and fostering public trust in the judiciary.

Justice BR Gavai: Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai has disclosed his immovable property holdings, which include a residential house in Amravati, Maharashtra, inherited from his late father, as well as self-acquired residential apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, and Defence Colony, New Delhi.

Additionally, Justice Gavai owns agricultural land in Amravati and Kedapur, Katol, Nagpur, Maharashtra, with further agricultural land in Amravati inherited from his father.

Regarding his financial investments, Justice Gavai holds shares in Nyay Sagar Co-op Society in Mumbai, valued at ₹1,000, along with other investments totaling ₹31,315. His Public Provident Fund (PPF) balance stands at ₹6,59,692, and his General Provident Fund (GPF) is valued at ₹35,86,736.

Justice Gavai’s movable assets include gold ornaments and jewellery worth ₹5,25,859, as well as cash amounting to ₹61,320. His bank account balances total ₹19,63,584, and he has other advances valued at ₹54,86,841.

Furthermore, his spouse possesses gold ornaments weighing 750 grams, valued at ₹29,70,000, which are held as Streedhan since their marriage.

In terms of liabilities, Justice Gavai is responsible for a security deposit of ₹7,00,000 for his Mumbai flat and an advance rent payment of ₹17,32,500 for the Delhi flat. The Bhushan Gavai Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) has liabilities amounting to ₹1,07,50,837.

Justice Surya Kant: A sitting judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Surya Kant has disclosed his assets, which include immovable property holdings, including a one-kanal house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, which is jointly owned by him, his spouse, and the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

He also holds approximately 13.5 acres of agricultural land at village Golpura, district Panchkula, which is jointly owned with his spouse and the HUF. Additionally, he owns a 300 sq. yard plot in Sushant Lok-1, Gurugram, again jointly owned with his spouse and HUF.

His residential properties also include the ground floor and basement of a 285 sq. yards house in Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi, jointly owned with his spouse, as well as a 192 sq. yards house in Sector 18-C, Chandigarh, jointly owned with his spouse.

Justice Surya Kant also owns a 250 sq. yards house in DLF-II, Gurugram, which he solely owns. Furthermore, he has a one-third share in approximately 12 acres of agricultural land and a house at Village Petwar, District Hisar, which is ancestral property, and a one-third share in a 250 sq. yards house in Urban Estate-II, Hisar, inherited from his father.

In terms of financial investments, Justice Surya Kant has 16 Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) totaling ₹1.05 crore. He also has a General Provident Fund (GPF) balance of ₹1.15 crore and a Public Provident Fund (PPF) balance of ₹12.5 lakh. His life insurance policies with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) have a total sum assured of ₹50 lakh, and he has investments in mutual funds and shares amounting to ₹15 lakh.

Justice Surya Kant’s movable assets include gold ornaments and jewellery valued at ₹10 lakh, a personal vehicle valued at ₹8 lakh, and bank account balances totaling ₹20 lakh. Household items and electronics are valued at ₹5 lakh. In addition, his spouse holds gold ornaments weighing 500 grams, valued at ₹25 lakh, which were gifted as Streedhan at the time of their marriage.

Regarding liabilities, Justice Surya Kant has a home loan of ₹30 lakh from the State Bank of India for his property in DLF-II, Gurugram, and a car loan of ₹5 lakh from HDFC Bank.

Justice Abhay S Oka: His immovable property assets include a 1,320 sq. ft. residential flat in Castle Mill Area, LBS Marg, Thane, Maharashtra, which he jointly owns with his spouse. The property was acquired on April 29, 1999. He also owns a 460 sq. ft. premises on the 3rd floor of a building on Ram Maruti Road, Panch Pakhadi, Thane, Maharashtra, acquired on November 17, 2020.

Additionally, he holds a 1/6th undivided share in agricultural land at Village Kulgaon, Taluka Ambernath, District Thane, Maharashtra, measuring 00H-47R-05.

In terms of financial investments, Justice Oka's assets include a Public Provident Fund (PPF) balance of ₹92,35,645, Fixed Deposits totaling ₹21,76,000, and savings in bank accounts amounting to ₹9,10,000. He also holds mutual funds worth ₹8,20,000 and shares of companies valued at ₹4,75,000, along with shares in co-operative banks worth ₹1,02,400. Furthermore, he has a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policy with a value of ₹1,00,000.

Justice Oka's spouse's financial investments include a Public Provident Fund (PPF) balance of ₹8,73,000, Fixed Deposits worth ₹16,85,000, and savings in bank accounts amounting to ₹2,25,700. She also holds mutual funds valued at ₹24,000 and shares in co-operative banks amounting to ₹800, along with an LIC policy worth ₹1,50,000.

Regarding movable assets, Justice Oka owns 200 grams of gold jewellery and a Maruti Baleno (Model 2022), with registration number MH-04-LH-1843. His spouse possesses 350 grams of gold jewellery.

Justice Oka has a liability in the form of a car loan amounting to ₹5,10,661.

Justice Vikram Nath: A sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Nath has publicly disclosed his assets and liabilities. He owns a 2 BHK apartment in NOIDA, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. He also possesses a bungalow in Civil Lines, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, spanning 2000 square yards, which is inherited ancestral property. Additionally, he holds approximately 20 bighas of agricultural land in District Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, also categorized as inherited ancestral property. His spouse owns a 2 BHK apartment in Civil Lines, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In terms of financial investments, Justice Vikram Nath has invested approximately ₹1.5 crore in various instruments, including shares, mutual funds, fixed deposits, bonds, debentures, Public Provident Fund (PPF), General Provident Fund (GPF), and insurance policies. His spouse has investments totaling approximately ₹3.25 crore in similar financial instruments.

Regarding movable assets, Justice Vikram Nath has declared no movable assets under his name. His spouse possesses 1000 grams of gold, 1500 grams of silver, and owns a Volkswagen Polo car, model year 2016-17.

Both Justice Vikram Nath and his spouse have declared no liabilities.