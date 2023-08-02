SC Nuh hearing LIVE Updates: Apex Court directs UP, Haryana, Delhi cops to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence
SC Nuh hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Haryana violence case at 2
Supreme Court will hear a plea in the hate speech batch of cases to prevent VHP protests in Delhi-NCR over Nuh violence. The bench will comprise of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.
The apex court also agreed to consider granting urgent hearing of a plea, on Wednesday morning, relating to hate speeches sparking violence in the Nuh district.
A communal clash broke out on Monday evening in the Nuh district after a VHP procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march. The violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mob attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.
- Aug 02, 2023 02:22 PM IST
Senior advocate CU Singh appears for petitioner, additional solicitor general SV Raju represents Union
The application argued by senior advocate CU Singh informed the court 23 such rallies have taken place in Delhi since morning and few others expected in the evening in sensitive areas of the Capital. The Union was represented in the hearing by additional solicitor general SV Raju.
- Aug 02, 2023 02:19 PM IST
SC directs police to deploy adequate forces; lists matter for Friday
Listing the matter on Friday, Supreme Court directed the state and police authorities to deploy adequate forces and in sensitive areas, make videography of the event and preserve it in addition to CCTV footage of the event.
- Aug 02, 2023 02:19 PM IST
SC directs Union, State govts of Haryana, UP, Delhi to take preventive measures regarding hate speeches
Supreme Court directs Union and states of Haryana, UP and Delhi, including police machinery to take preventive steps to ensure there is no hate speech or violence during the protest rallies in the Capital in response to Nuh violence.
- Aug 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST
VHP holds protests across Delhi-NCR against Nuh violence; traffic advisory issued
Right-wing organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to hold protests across the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The police and intelligence officials are keeping a close eye on the protests as agencies believe that it could create a riple effect of the violence in Nuh.