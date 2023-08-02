Home / India News / SC Nuh hearing LIVE Updates: Apex Court directs UP, Haryana, Delhi cops to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

Aug 02, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Aug 02, 2023 02:36 PM IST
SC Nuh hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Haryana violence case at 2

Supreme Court will hear a plea in the hate speech batch of cases to prevent VHP protests in Delhi-NCR over Nuh violence. The bench will comprise of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

Supreme Court of India (File)
Supreme Court of India (File)

The apex court also agreed to consider granting urgent hearing of a plea, on Wednesday morning, relating to hate speeches sparking violence in the Nuh district. 

A communal clash broke out on Monday evening in the Nuh district after a VHP procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march. The violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mob attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 02, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    Senior advocate CU Singh appears for petitioner, additional solicitor general SV Raju represents Union

    The application argued by senior advocate CU Singh informed the court 23 such rallies have taken place in Delhi since morning and few others expected in the evening in sensitive areas of the Capital. The Union was represented in the hearing by additional solicitor general SV Raju.

  • Aug 02, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    SC directs police to deploy adequate forces; lists matter for Friday

    Listing the matter on Friday, Supreme Court directed the state and police authorities to deploy adequate forces and in sensitive areas, make videography of the event and preserve it in addition to CCTV footage of the event.

  • Aug 02, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    SC directs Union, State govts of Haryana, UP, Delhi to take preventive measures regarding hate speeches

    Supreme Court directs Union and states of Haryana, UP and Delhi, including police machinery to take preventive steps to ensure there is no hate speech or violence during the protest rallies in the Capital in response to Nuh violence.

  • Aug 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    VHP holds protests across Delhi-NCR against Nuh violence; traffic advisory issued

    Right-wing organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to hold protests across the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The police and intelligence officials are keeping a close eye on the protests as agencies believe that it could create a riple effect of the violence in Nuh.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refuses to chair proceedings. Here's why

india news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 03:32 PM IST

The officials said that both the opposition and treasury benches have been informed of the Speaker's displeasure over the repeated disruptions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI )
ByShobhit Gupta

866 out of 7,349 railway stations have CCTVs: Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Lok Sabha

IP-based CCTV cameras have a crucial cybersecurity element and there are strict specifications that prevent these systems from being compromised, he said

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House complex during the monsoon session. (PTI Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 03:37 PM IST
ByAman Singh

‘Only those who practice rajdharma…’: Chidambaram's quip at Centre over Manipur

Chidambaram's remarks came a day after the SC observed that there is a complete breakdown of law and order as well as constitutional machinery in Manipur.

Congress leader P Chidambaram(ANI)
india news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 03:19 PM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Female cheetah Dhatri, ninth to die at MP's Kuno National Park

The national park said, “Today one of the female cheetah - Dhatri (Tiblisi) was found dead. To determine cause of death, post mortem is being conducted.”

The recent death was the third this month, leaving the total number of cheetahs now present at the MP park to 15, including a cub. (ANI)
india news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 03:16 PM IST
BySanskriti Falor

Two arrested for allegedly raping US woman in Kerala’s Kollam district

The 44-year-old rape survivor, a native of California in the US, arrived in India on 22 July and was set to depart on August 5, police said

(Representative Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 03:15 PM IST
ByVishnu Varma

'Ensure peaceful protests against Nuh violence': SC tells UP, Haryana & Delhi

The Supreme Court directed Haryana, UP and Delhi to ensure there is no hate speech or violence during the protests against Nuh violence.

Supreme Court of India.
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 03:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Gujarat man gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby in February

Surat’s additional sessions judge Shankuntala Solanki awarded the death sentence and life imprisonment for the rape, abduction and murder of the baby

Ismail alias Ismail Yusuf Hajat was convicted by additional sessions judge Shankuntala Solanki for the crime on Monday.
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 02:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

SC Hearing LIVE: SC directs cops to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

SC Nuh hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Haryana violence case at 2

Live Supreme Court of India (File)
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 02:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

NIA arrests another suspect in Coimbatore blast case

The NIA has so far arrested around 175 people in about 40 terror cases of attacks, conspiracy and funding inspired by Islamic State ideology in the country

The NIA had filed two separate charge sheets in the case on April 20 and June 2 this year against six and five accused, respectively. (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 01:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

ED files charge sheet against Sanjay Prakash Rai accused of conning people

Sanjay Prakash Rai was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in April this year after which ED launched a money laundering probe against him

ED formally placed Rai under arrest on June 3 and has attached assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.58 crore
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 01:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Nuh violence: Gurugram MP meets PM Modi; says, ‘If both sides had arms…’

Nuh violence: Six people have died so far and 116 arrests have been made. Monu Manesar said he did not give any provocation and was not present at the rally.

Gurugram MP earlier said there were provocations from both sides otherwise who carries sticks and swords to a religious rally. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 02:12 PM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

BJP or I.N.D.I.A? Telangana's CM's ‘we aren’t alone' message ahead of 2024 polls

KCR's party, BRS, has also not attended any of the the I.N.D.I.A. alliance meetings, nor did they show up in the BJP-led mega meet held in Delhi in mid-July.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
india news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 01:12 PM IST
ByNisha Anand

Afternoon brief: Raghav Chadha's 'bewafa' swipe at BJD, YSRC on Delhi ordinance

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha(ANI)
india news
Published on Aug 02, 2023 12:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Hindu groups hold protests in Delhi; police say no permission, tighten security

Delhi Police’s special commissioner (law and order zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the protesters have been asked not to disturb traffic or the public order

VHP and Bajrang Dal protest march in Noida on Wednesday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 02, 2023 12:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
