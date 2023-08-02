SC Nuh hearing LIVE Updates: Apex Court directs UP, Haryana, Delhi cops to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

Supreme Court will hear a plea in the hate speech batch of cases to prevent VHP protests in Delhi-NCR over Nuh violence. The bench will comprise of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti. Supreme Court of India (File)

The apex court also agreed to consider granting urgent hearing of a plea, on Wednesday morning, relating to hate speeches sparking violence in the Nuh district.

A communal clash broke out on Monday evening in the Nuh district after a VHP procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march. The violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mob attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.