Supreme Court on Uttarakhand fires: ‘Depending on the rain god not the answer’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Uttarakhand government that depending on the rain god was not the solution for the forest fires in the state. The court also said that the authorities will have to take some preventive measures to deal with the issue. Indian Air Force's helicopter fills Bambi Bucket to douse the raging forest fire in the forests of Advani by taking water from the Alaknanda River in Srinagar. (ANI)

The Uttarakhand government told the apex court that 398 forest fires were reported in the state since last November.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Deputy Advocate General of Uttarakhand, Jatinder Kumar Sethi said the forest fires were man-made, and 388 criminal cases had been filed and 60 people were arrested for violation of rules.

The lawyer said only 0.1 percent of wildlife cover was on fire. He also blamed man-made causes for the fires.

The court said the government can't rely on cloud seeding.

"Cloud seeding or depending on the rain god is not the answer. He (applicant) is right in saying that you have to take preventive measures," the bench said.

When the bench asked the lawyer how people died in the fires, he replied five.

A lawyer, who has filed an application for impleadment in the matter, told the bench that the state was painting a "very rosy picture" but media reports claim that the entire machinery involved in tackling forest fires is busy in election-related work.

"The state of affairs is pathetic. People who go to douse the fires do not even have proper equipment," he said.

The bench later posted the matter for hearing on May 15.

Earlier this month, forest fires reached dangerously close to a residential area in Uttarakhand's Nainital. Boating was temporarily halted for fire-fighting operations. The Indian Air Forces' helicopters and army's personnel were pressed into the operation.

Nainital is one of the most famous hill stations across the country. It is known for its Naini Lake.

The forest fires are still raging in several places in Uttarakhand. The authorities are trying to douse the blaze.

With inputs from PTI, ANI