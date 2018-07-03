Supreme Court pulls up Centre over construction workers’ welfare

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded the Centre for not uploading the draft of welfare scheme for construction workers on the Labour Ministry website .

A bench headed by Justice MB Lokur dubbed the government’s affidavit as “absolutely false”. The affidavit claimed that the model scheme for welfare of construction workers had been uploaded on the ministry’s website. “I’ve checked it. There is nothing on the website,” Lokur told the lawyer.

The lawyer clarified that the scheme was on the website for a month before it was removed. As per the government data for 2017, Rs 30,000 crore has been collected as cess but not been utilized for the welfare of workers.

“An amount of Rs 30,000 crore is at stake. Is this the kind of sympathy and compassion which you are showing towards poor people,” the court said, summoning the Union Labour Secretary to explain why its order was not complied with.

In May, the SC ordered the Centre to frame a model welfare scheme, after the CAG filed an affidavit saying that a chunk of the welfare funds had been spent elsewhere and only 10 percent spent for the actual purpose.