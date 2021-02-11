Supreme Court refuses bail to anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi
- Gogoi, who is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail had approached the top court against the order passed by the Gauhati High Court rejecting bail on January 7 this year.
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused bail to Assam-based activist Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the Guwahati Police in connection with violence during the mass protests organized in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in December, 2019.
Gogoi, who is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail had approached the top court against the order passed by the Gauhati High Court rejecting bail on January 7 this year. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta who appeared for the Raijor Dal leader told the apex court that during the agitation that broke out in December 2019, Gogoi’s organization organized mass protests. Three minor incidents of violence were reported across the state but there was no evidence to indicate that the same were at Gogoi’s behest, Gupta argued.
With 12 cases lodged against Gogoi now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Gupta argued that the acts in question did not amount to terrorism and with the trial being held up due to Covid-19, a ground for releasing the accused on bail was made out.
A bench of Justices NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose refused to entertain the plea. It said, “Having heard learned senior counsel for the petitioner and carefully perusing the material placed on record, we are not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at this stage.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hathras case: Kerala scribe, PFI members charged under PMLA
- ED, which probes financial crimes, said in a statement: “…probe has revealed that more than ₹100 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI over the years and a very large part of this money has been deposited in cash.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have to follow Indian law': Govt’s warning to Twitter
- Prasad said the government was in the favour of freedom of speech and expression but warned that the abuse of social media platforms for harms such as fake news and election manipulation will not be tolerated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court refuses bail to anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi
- Gogoi, who is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail had approached the top court against the order passed by the Gauhati High Court rejecting bail on January 7 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Present dangers cannot be ignored, says Army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts flag privacy concerns as Koo records surge in downloads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To tackle low participation, House panel attendance bar may be lowered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP govt honours critics too, says PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA to be enforced after vaccination drive: Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister dispels concerns after Chhattisgarh seeks to halt Covaxin supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protector can’t adopt brutality: Top court on custodial torture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on Bengal polls, Amit Shah nurtures Rajbongshi sentiments, showers sops
- The Rajbongshi community, the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) group of West Bengal, forms around 30% of the population in north Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election officials in Kashmir targeted by hackers: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli rescue ops briefly halted as water level rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘A courtesy call’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on meeting with PM Modi
- The meeting with the PM and Shah, immediately after the cabinet expansion in Bihar, assumes significance following the impending cabinet expansion at the Centre. Also, it is believed that Kumar in his meeting could have raised the issue of LJP’s continuation in NDA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Australia discuss situation in Myanmar post military coup
- India has close ties with both the civilian and military leadership of Myanmar, and the security relationship between the two countries is crucial in view of concerns related to militant groups from the northeastern states that have bases in Myanmar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox