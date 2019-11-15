e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Supreme Court refuses stay on protection from arrest to Indira Jaising

Issuing notice to the advocates, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari, refused to vacate the protection granted to the advocates by the High court.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case on June 18 against Lawyer’s Collective for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case on June 18 against Lawyer’s Collective for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).(Sanchit Khanna/ HT P)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices and sought response from senior advocates and founding members of NGO, Lawyers Collective, Indira Jaising and Anand Grover on a Central Bureau of Investigation appeal challenging the Bombay high court order protecting them from any coercive action (including arrest) in a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA ) case.

Issuing notice to the advocates, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari, refused to vacate the protection granted to the advocates by the High court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on October 18 approached the Supreme Court challenging the July 25 order of the Bombay high court. Lawyer’s Collective approached the Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR. The high court then directed CBI not to take any coercive action against the organisation.

Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case on June 18 against Lawyer’s Collective for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) on the basis of a complaint from the ministry of home affairs (MHA), which has pointed to several alleged discrepancies in the utilisation of foreign aid received by the NGO. Its offices in Delhi and Mumbai were also raided by the agency.

At that time, Indira Jaising said: “Mr Grover and I are being targeted for the human rights work that we have done over the years”.The organisation, which was founded in 1981, states on its website that it “is a group of lawyers with a mission to empower and change the status of marginalised groups through the effective use of law, and an engagement in human rights advocacy.

tags
top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News