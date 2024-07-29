Supreme Court rejects ED's plea challenging bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Enforcement Directorate's appeal challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in alleged land scam case.



The apex court termed the order passed by the Jharkhand high court on June 28 to be a “well reasoned order”. The court clarified that the observations made by the high court granting bail will not influence the trial judge at the stage of trial or any other proceedings. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The federal agency moved the Supreme Court on July 8 against the Jharkhand high court’s decision to grant bail to Soren, arguing that the bail order was illegal and biased.

Hemant Soren resumed office as the Jharkhand chief minister on July 4, immediately after securing bail from the high court.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31. The Enforcement Directorate had told the court that he misused his position to acquire 8.86 acres of land in the state capital.

Enforcement Directorate had summoned Hemant Soren several times before arresting him on January 31. After his arrest on charges of money laundering related to an alleged land scam in the state capital led to his earlier resignation on January 31.

Following his resignation, Champai Soren, a close aide of Soren and incumbent minister had assumed leadership of the ruling coalition.

Soren' lawyer, Kapil Sibal had argued before the court that the alleged land grabbing wasn't an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sibal had also mentioned that even if the allegations were true, they would be a matter of civil dispute over property rights, not criminal activity.

During Soren’s detention, his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) witnessed a significant electoral success as it secured three Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, an increase from its 2019 tally of one.

The Congress, JMM’s ally also won two seats. On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA secured nine of the state’s 14 Lok Sabha seats, a decrease from their 2019 tally of 12.

