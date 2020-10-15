e-paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking top court monitored probe in Hathras case

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking top court monitored probe in Hathras case

Hathras case: When a host of other lawyers and organisations poured in with their suggestions, the bench remarked, “We don’t need the assistance of the whole world in this matter.”

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:31 IST
Abraham Thomas | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators hold placards and stand near a mural on a street as they protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras (UP), in New Delhi on October 4, 2020.
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on petitions seeking court monitored probe into the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district last month.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde indicated that the monitoring would be by Allahabad High Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that it had no objections to the trial being monitored by any court but objected to interventions by activist Teesta Setalvad.

The victim’s lawyer Seema Kushwaha demanded the trial to be shifted to Delhi and that status reports of investigation be submitted to the apex court.

When a host of other lawyers and organisations poured in with their suggestions, the bench remarked, “We don’t need the assistance of the whole world in this matter.”

The accused were represented before the court by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra who objected to investigation records being put out in the media in order to influence trial. The top court directed him to approach the concerned court in UP.

The petition seeking Supreme Court-monitored probe and investigation by CBI was filed by one Satyama Dubey. The UP government had upfront agreed for CBI probe monitored by the apex court.

During pendency of this case in Supreme Court, the UP government recommended a CBI probe. On October 10, the CBI began its probe into the case. The Allahabad HC is separately hearing a suo moto petition on the hurried cremation of the victim by state officials in the dead of night without allowing family to even see her face.

