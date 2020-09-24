Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of examindia Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre and UPSC on a petition filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponemnt of exam in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The apex court will hear the matter on September 28, according to ANI.
