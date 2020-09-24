Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:45 IST

Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre and UPSC on a petition filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponemnt of exam in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The apex court will hear the matter on September 28, according to ANI.