Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo for representation)
         

Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre and UPSC on a petition filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponemnt of exam in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The apex court will hear the matter on September 28, according to ANI.

