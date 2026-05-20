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Supreme Court sentences 9 for life in 2013 Tamil Nadu doctor’s murder case

The Supreme Court sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment for the 2013 murder of Dr. Subbiah in Tamil Nadu, overturning a prior acquittal.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 08:50 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment in a 2013 murder case of a doctor in Tamil Nadu, reversing the Madras high court’s 2024 order that had acquitted them due to a lack of evidence.

While directing seven of the convicts to surrender in two weeks, the court suspended the sentence for two elderly people, one of whom is a woman, until their plea for pardon is decided by the state executive.(File Photo/ANI)

While directing seven of the convicts to surrender in two weeks, the court suspended the sentence for two elderly people, one of whom is a woman, until their plea for pardon is decided by the state executive.

While doing so, the bench of justices MM Sundresh and SC Sharma said, “We would like to make it clear that these observations are not intended to condone their actions, but are made only for the limited purpose of appreciating the human factors underlying their conduct.”

Also Read: Centre notifies ordinance to add four judges to Supreme Court

The trial court had sentenced to death all nine accused for the murder of Dr Subbiah, a reputed doctor working with Billroth Hospital in Chennai, on September 14, 2013.

 
supreme court madras high court murder case
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