Supreme Court stays UGC regulations on definition of caste discrimination, seeks Centre’s response

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2026 equity regulations pertaining to the definition of caste discrimination, and issued notices to the Union government and the UGC on pleas challenging the new framework. The Supreme Court passed the judgment on Thursday. (PTI)

While hearing the petitions, the court observed that it wanted a “free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere” in educational institutions, but added that the new regulations were capable of dividing society. The bench directed that the earlier 2012 regulations would continue to operate for the time being.

The Supreme Court was hearing a public interest litigation against the new UGC rules, which mandate all higher educational institutions to constitute equity committees to address complaints of discrimination and promote equity.

The petitioners argued that the regulations were unfair and lacked adequate safeguards, raising concerns about potential misuse.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, had earlier agreed to urgently list the matter for hearing. The petitions have been filed by Mritunjay Tiwari, advocate Vineet Jindal and Rahul Dewan.