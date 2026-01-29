Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Supreme Court stays UGC regulations on definition of caste discrimination, seeks Centre’s response

    Supreme Court stays UGC regulations on definition of caste discrimination, seeks Centre’s response

    Updated on: Jan 29, 2026 1:16 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2026 equity regulations pertaining to the definition of caste discrimination, and issued notices to the Union government and the UGC on pleas challenging the new framework.

    The Supreme Court passed the judgment on Thursday. (PTI)
    The Supreme Court passed the judgment on Thursday. (PTI)

    While hearing the petitions, the court observed that it wanted a “free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere” in educational institutions, but added that the new regulations were capable of dividing society. The bench directed that the earlier 2012 regulations would continue to operate for the time being.

    The Supreme Court was hearing a public interest litigation against the new UGC rules, which mandate all higher educational institutions to constitute equity committees to address complaints of discrimination and promote equity.

    The petitioners argued that the regulations were unfair and lacked adequate safeguards, raising concerns about potential misuse.

    The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, had earlier agreed to urgently list the matter for hearing. The petitions have been filed by Mritunjay Tiwari, advocate Vineet Jindal and Rahul Dewan.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and weather updates, and Economic Survey 2026 on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Supreme Court Stays UGC Regulations On Definition Of Caste Discrimination, Seeks Centre’s Response
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes