Supreme Court to decide on registration of flats built by Amrapali group

The Supreme Court will shortly hear the case involving realty firm Amrapali to determine how to provide possession certificates to those who have moved into the new flats. Around 8,000 homebuyers are hoping the top court will allow them to register their flats and also order completion of the pending civic work.

The Supreme Court had in an earlier hearing called the Amrapali Group a “perfect liar” and “worst kind of cheater” while ordering attachment and sale of its five-star hotel, cinema hall, malls and factories across India for not complying with its directions.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit had also ordered attachment of four swanky corporate offices of the embattled reality firm located in Noida and Greater Noida. The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) was directed to auction the properties.

The SC, which is hearing a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in Amrapali Group projects, gave its order after advocate ML Lahoty, appearing for the homebuyers, submitted the company had defrauded the investors and should be prosecuted under criminal law. He alleged the company had diverted around Rs 3,000 crore of home-buyers’ money for other purposes, a charge the company denied.

“You (Amrapali Group) are a worst kind of cheater in the world. You have cheated the home buyers all along and now you want to sell the facilities created for them. The facility area created for the home buyers is not a charity you have done to them,” the bench said after it was told that the real estate firm wants to sell a nursery school, an open space and a nursing home to raise funds.

“You are a perfect liar. You are a first degree liar. You have not given specific information what we have asked for in our earlier orders. We are not satisfied with your affidavit and you have only tried to manipulate the things. Despite our nine orders, you have not given specific information about business transactions for period 2015-18,” Justice Mishra said.

The properties ordered to be attached and auctioned include five-star hotel Amrapali Holiday Inn Tech Park at Greater Noida, a FMCG company called Amrapali Biotech and Mums situated in Rajgir and Buxar districts of Bihar, Amrapali Malls in Bihar’s Gaya and Muzaffarpur and Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, Hitech City movie hall at UP’s Meerut, Amrapali precast factory at Greater Noida and land in Purnia in Bihar and Bhubneshwar, apart from a villa in Goa.

Attachment of luxury cars was also ordered after the court was told they were purchased from the home buyers’ money.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:40 IST