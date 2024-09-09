Supreme Court to hear Kolkata doctor rape-murder case today

The Supreme Court will hear the case about the murder and rape of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today.



The Supreme Court's website shows that Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter at 10:30am Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to address the West Bengal government's failure to provide logistical support to the CISF, which is responsible for security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Union home ministry in its application has described the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's alleged lack of cooperation indicative of a deeper issue and requested that state authorities be directed to provide full support to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Centre has asked the Supreme Court to start contempt proceedings against state government officials if they fail to comply with the court's orders, citing “wilful non-compliance.”

The Supreme Court on August 22 termed “extremely disturbing” the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of a trainee woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court had also asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

On August 20, while observing that the safety and well-being of doctors is a matter of national interest, the Supreme Court constituted a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring their safety and security in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

On August 9, a trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police have arrested a man named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

With PTI inputs