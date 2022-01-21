Supreme Court to hear Tarun Tejpal's plea for in-camera hearing in 2013 sexual assault case today

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear an appeal filed by former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal against the Bombay high court's order rejecting a plea for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings challenging his acquittal in a 2013 sexual assault case.

A bench comprising Justices Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai will be hearing the plea. Last year in November, a Goa bench of the Bombay high court had rejected the application, in which Tejpal sought an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under Section 327 of the CrPC.

The journalist is accused of sexually assaulting his then-colleague in a lift of a five-star Goa hotel in 2013.

He was acquitted by a sessions court in May 2021, however, it was challenged in the Goa bench of the Bombay high court by the state government. Challenging Tejpal's acquittal, the state government had said that the court’s judgment was “coloured by prejudice and patriarchy”.

After the Goa police filed an appeal against Tejpal's acquittal, he moved the high court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing of the matter, which was rejected.

“Section 327 applies for the purpose of inquiring into or trying any offence. It has limited application during inquiry or trial. The appeal is something very clear. Appeals, revisions, etc are neither investigation nor inquiry nor a trial,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, had argued.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who was representing Tejpal, had referred to the law commission and various judgements of high courts supporting his application for an in-camera hearing. The high court, however, rejected the submissions.

(With agency inputs)