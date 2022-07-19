Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear today pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme
india news

Supreme Court to hear today pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme

Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme.
A file photo of protests in Haryana against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.
A file photo of protests in Haryana against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Written by Aryan Prakash

Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme. The top court bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna will hear a batch of pleas challenging the short-term recruitment in armed forces under the Agnipath scheme.

On July 4, advocate Kumud Lata had mentioned the petition on behalf of Harsh Ajay Singh, requesting for an urgent hearing. Another petitioner ML Sharma had questioned the validity of the Agnipath scheme.

The Centre had filed a caveat in top court on June 22, ahead of the registration of the first batch of ‘Agniveers’ and had urged the bench to hear before any action is taken on petitions challenging the defence recruitment scheme.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
agnipath
agnipath
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out