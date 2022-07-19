Supreme Court to hear today pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme

Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme. The top court bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna will hear a batch of pleas challenging the short-term recruitment in armed forces under the Agnipath scheme.



On July 4, advocate Kumud Lata had mentioned the petition on behalf of Harsh Ajay Singh, requesting for an urgent hearing. Another petitioner ML Sharma had questioned the validity of the Agnipath scheme.



The Centre had filed a caveat in top court on June 22, ahead of the registration of the first batch of ‘Agniveers’ and had urged the bench to hear before any action is taken on petitions challenging the defence recruitment scheme.





