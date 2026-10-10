Supreme Court to hear on Sunday plea against violation of order on Delhi curbs: Report

The Supreme Court will hold a special sitting on Sunday, October 11, to hear a contempt plea filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union home secretary Govind Mohan over the alleged non-compliance with its October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, according to reports.
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A special Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter, said a Bar and Bench report. The plea alleges that authorities failed to comply with the court's directions concerning the Delhi protests.
SC on Friday had directed the govt and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on Metro and railway services ahead of Saturday’s proposed protests in Delhi, clarifying that security measures cannot result in a complete shutdown of public transport and cause inconvenience to millions of residents.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said authorities could regulate train operations to prevent unlawful gatherings but could not bring the entire system to a halt. The bench emphasised that the right of Delhi residents to access public facilities and move freely must also be protected.
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“Stopping something and regulating are two different concepts. One can regulate but it is completely different to put a halt on everything…you cannot stop everything,” observed the bench.
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“Stopping something and regulating are two different concepts. One can regulate but it is completely different to put a halt on everything…you cannot stop everything,” observed the bench.
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Deep Dive
What did the Supreme Court’s October 9 order require on Delhi metro and train services?
The order said there should be no outright prohibition on metro and other train services. Authorities could regulate services, but had to publicise their plans and issue traffic advisories to avoid inconvenience to the public.
Why is a contempt plea being heard over Delhi transport restrictions?
The plea alleges that metro station closures and train cancellations continued despite the Supreme Court’s directions. It also says traffic and transit advisories were not adequately publicised.
Which officials were named in the contempt petition over Delhi transport curbs?
The petition named Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and DMRC chairperson D Thara as contemnors.
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Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Supreme Court to hear on Sunday plea against violation of order on Delhi curbs: Report
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