Supreme Court to peruse 2002 Gujarat riots’ SIT closure report

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would like to peruse the closure report of the special investigation team (SIT) giving clean chit to 64 people in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, including then chief minister Narendra Modi, and the justification given by the magisterial court while accepting it.

Zakia Ehsan Jafri, wife of late Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, on Tuesday told the SC that her plea to probe the larger conspiracy behind the riots was not a political issue as she did not intend to name any individual but to address the administrative lapses. “This is not a political issue. I do not want any person to be named, any person to be invited. I am only on the administrative failure of the state government...,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Zakia, told the bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar. Zakia moved the apex court after the Gujarat high court on October 5, 2017, dismissed her petition challenging the findings by the special investigation team (SIT), alleging a larger conspiracy behind the entire riots that led to her husband’s death.

As notice is yet to be issued in the matter, which is pending before the Supreme Court since 2018, Sibal said he wanted the SIT to probe on Zakia’s complaint submitted to the additional director general of police in June 2006 and explore whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the riots.

The SIT had found no prosecutable evidence against Modi, other members in the state government, bureaucracy and police. For this purpose, the court will examine the closure report of SIT on Wednesday as the arguments remained inconclusive.