Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, not liable to pay ₹8,000 cr to Reliance subsidiary
Apr 10, 2024 10:51 AM IST
SC gives relief to DMRC, not liable to pay 8,000 cr to Reliance Subsidiary.
The Supreme Court has overturned its prior ruling that compelled the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay an arbitration award of around 8,000 Cr to Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).
In a significant ruling, the top court said there was a "grave miscarriage of justice" in the directive instructing DMRC to honour the arbitration award. Consequently, the court has mandated the refund of all sums previously disbursed.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand and Abraham Thomas)
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article