 Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, not liable to pay ₹8,000 cr to Reliance subsidiary | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, not liable to pay 8,000 cr to Reliance subsidiary

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 10:51 AM IST

SC gives relief to DMRC, not liable to pay 8,000 cr to Reliance Subsidiary.

The Supreme Court has overturned its prior ruling that compelled the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay an arbitration award of around 8,000 Cr to Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro

In a significant ruling, the top court said there was a "grave miscarriage of justice" in the directive instructing DMRC to honour the arbitration award. Consequently, the court has mandated the refund of all sums previously disbursed.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand and Abraham Thomas)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, not liable to pay 8,000 cr to Reliance subsidiary
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On