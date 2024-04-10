Supreme Court's big relief to DMRC, not liable to pay 8,000 cr to Reliance subsidiary

The Supreme Court has overturned its prior ruling that compelled the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay an arbitration award of around 8,000 Cr to Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL). Delhi Metro

In a significant ruling, the top court said there was a "grave miscarriage of justice" in the directive instructing DMRC to honour the arbitration award. Consequently, the court has mandated the refund of all sums previously disbursed.

(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand and Abraham Thomas)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.