Union Cabinet approves two new Delhi Metro corridors

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two new Metro corridors for the national Capital estimated to cost ₹8,399 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said. The corridors are expected to be completed by 2029 and get a daily ridership of 250000, he added. The new stations will be both elevated and underground. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

“It [the corridors] will reduce congestion and pollution and fossil fuel exports. Commuters will save time and travel costs. In all, the ease of living will improve,” said Thakur.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (eight km) and Inderlok-Indraprastha (12-km extension of the Green line) corridors will be built under phase four of the Delhi Metro network.

The first corridor will have eight stations at Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash–1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket G Block.

Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Indraprastha will be the stations on the Inderlok-Indraprastha section.

In a statement, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said the Inderlok station will be elevated. The remaining stations on the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor will be underground. On the Lajpat Nagar–Saket-G Block corridor, all the stations will elevated.

The corridors will increase the number of interchange stations on the Metro network—Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines), Chirag Delhi (Magenta Line), Saket G Block (Golden Line), Inderlok (Green and Red Lines), Nabi Karim (Magenta Line), New Delhi ( Yellow and Orange Lines), Delhi Gate (Violet Line) and Indraprastha (Blue Line).