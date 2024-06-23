Suraj Revanna sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MLC Suraj Revanna was on Sunday sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested earlier in the day in connection with an alleged sexual assault case, ANI reported.



The Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is likely to approach the court for custody tomorrow. The next date of hearing is on July 6. JD(S) MLC and Prajwal Revanna's brother, Suraj Revanna.

Suraj Revanna, the son of HD Revanna, was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker. He was booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including ‘unnatural offences’.



Revanna, 37, is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy. His brother Prajwal Revanna has already been arrested after charges of rape and intimidation were filed against him.

Chethan KS,27, alleged that Suraj Revanna sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada in Holenarasipura Taluk on June 16. In the FIR, the complainant accused Revanna of threatening him. Chethan also alleged that the JD(S) MLC told him to come to his farmhouse whenever he was called.



The complainant also alleged that a close aide of Suraj Revanna threatened him to not reveal the matter in public, even offering a job and ₹2 crore to keep mouth shut.

The JD(S) leader has accused Chethan KS of filing a ‘false complaint’ with an intention to extort ₹5 crore from him.



On Friday, a case of extortion was registered against the male JD(S) worker on a complaint by Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Shivakumar alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from the JD(S) MLC by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual abuse against him.

It has been alleged that while the man demanded ₹5 crore from Suraj Revanna, the amount was later reduced to ₹2 crore.



Reacting on his son's arrest, HD Revanna said,"I won't react to anything. I have faith in God and the judiciary. I won't fear such conspiracies. I know what it is, time will decide."



Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the police took action only after they found some evidence and he doesn't see any conspiracy theory or political angle in the case.



“There is no conspiracy involved. There was a complaint, given by an individual, and on that basis, they have summoned Suraj Revanna. They have inquired and found there may be some truth in it,” the minister had said.



(With agency inputs)