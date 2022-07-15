Home / India News / Surat businessman gets death threats for uploading Nupur Sharma's pic on Instagram; 3 arrested
india news

Surat businessman gets death threats for uploading Nupur Sharma's pic on Instagram; 3 arrested

As per the complainant, Nupur Sharma's picture was uploaded on the amusement park's Instagram by the persons who handled its social media marketing. He deleted the photo immediately and apologised, but the arrested trio and a few others issued him death threats on Instagram, as per the FIR.
Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Surat

Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday for allegedly threatening a businessman for uploading suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's photo on Instagram, police said.

The complainant, who runs an amusement park, allegedly received death threats from seven persons after Sharma's photo was uploaded on the park's Instagram page, said an official. Search was on for four other accused, said inspector JR Chaudhary of Umra police station where the case was registered.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Ayan Atashbajiwala, Rashid Bhura and a woman named Aliya Mohammad, all Surat residents. All three were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506, 507 (criminal intimidation).

Nupur Sharma, then spokesperson of the BJP, kicked up a huge row last month by making a controversial comment about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

As per the complainant, Sharma's picture was uploaded on the amusement park's Instagram account by the persons who handled its social media marketing. He deleted the photo immediately and apologised, but the arrested trio and a few others issued him death threats on Instagram and asked whether he “wanted to live in Surat or not”, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Earlier this month, an Ahmedabad-based lawyer had approached police after allegedly receiving a death threat over a WhatsApp status message supporting Nupur Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
surat nupur sharma bjp prophet mohammed instagram + 3 more
surat nupur sharma bjp prophet mohammed instagram + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out