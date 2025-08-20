Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Surat firm facing financial crisis stages diamond heist for insurance fraud: Police

ByMaulik Pathak
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 11:43 am IST

Police said Devendra Kumar Chaudhary, the company’s managing director, his son, and their driver staged the theft by hiring a person with a gas cutter

A company in Gujarat’s Surat, facing a financial crisis, allegedly staged what appeared to be one of the biggest diamond heists in the city to file a claim after buying an insurance policy of about 20 crore a week earlier.

Surat police said DK & Sons Diamond Company reported theft of diamonds worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25–30 crore. (X)
Surat police said DK & Sons Diamond Company reported theft of diamonds worth 25–30 crore. (X)

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said DK & Sons Diamond Company reported theft of diamonds worth 25–30 crore to file the claim.

The company claimed a gang of thieves broke into their diamond unit over the weekend, opened the main door, and used a gas cutter to cut a safe on the third floor containing rough and polished diamonds worth 25–30 crore. It claimed the thieves smashed CCTV cameras and stole the recorder. The company said the theft was discovered when the owner returned to work on Monday.

Gehlot said there were no diamonds in that locker. He added that Devendra Kumar Chaudhary, the company’s managing director, his son, and their driver staged the theft by hiring a person with a gas cutter to cut a safe to pass it off as a real burglary. “They smashed CCTV cameras and took away the recorder. 5 lakh was kept inside the safe for those hired to execute the plot,” Gehlot said.

He said theft charges, conspiracy, and other applicable charges will be slapped on the complainant and his associates.

Police and forensic experts investigated the case, suspecting the role of a gang with possible insider support, especially due to the absence of security guards. The incident raised concerns in Surat, a global hub of diamond processing.

Eight out of 10 diamonds sold globally are processed in Surat. Supply chain issues, declining demand, and US sanctions on polished diamonds made from Russian rough stones (33% of Surat’s supply) have battered the industry and caused job losses over the past few years.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Surat firm facing financial crisis stages diamond heist for insurance fraud: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On