Surat firm facing financial crisis stages diamond heist for insurance fraud: Police

A company in Gujarat's Surat, facing a financial crisis, allegedly staged what appeared to be one of the biggest diamond heists in the city to file a claim after buying an insurance policy of about ₹20 crore a week earlier. Surat police said DK & Sons Diamond Company reported theft of diamonds worth ₹ 25–30 crore.

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said DK & Sons Diamond Company reported theft of diamonds worth ₹25–30 crore to file the claim.

The company claimed a gang of thieves broke into their diamond unit over the weekend, opened the main door, and used a gas cutter to cut a safe on the third floor containing rough and polished diamonds worth ₹25–30 crore. It claimed the thieves smashed CCTV cameras and stole the recorder. The company said the theft was discovered when the owner returned to work on Monday.

Gehlot said there were no diamonds in that locker. He added that Devendra Kumar Chaudhary, the company’s managing director, his son, and their driver staged the theft by hiring a person with a gas cutter to cut a safe to pass it off as a real burglary. “They smashed CCTV cameras and took away the recorder. ₹5 lakh was kept inside the safe for those hired to execute the plot,” Gehlot said.

He said theft charges, conspiracy, and other applicable charges will be slapped on the complainant and his associates.

Police and forensic experts investigated the case, suspecting the role of a gang with possible insider support, especially due to the absence of security guards. The incident raised concerns in Surat, a global hub of diamond processing.

Eight out of 10 diamonds sold globally are processed in Surat. Supply chain issues, declining demand, and US sanctions on polished diamonds made from Russian rough stones (33% of Surat’s supply) have battered the industry and caused job losses over the past few years.