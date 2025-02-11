Surat school students parade luxury cars, probe launched after reel goes viral

A group of 35 Class 12 students from a reputed school in Gujarat's Surat created a stir by performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while heading to their farewell function in a convoy of nearly 35 luxury cars, prompting police action, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. The incident gained attention after a video of the February 7 convoy, set to the soundtrack of the Bollywood movie Animal, went viral on social media.(X)

The police detained 12 of the 26 cars involved and initiated action against the students and their parents. However, officials are proceeding cautiously to avoid disrupting the students ahead of their board exams.

The incident came to light after a video of the February 7 convoy, featuring the Bollywood movie Animal's soundtrack, went viral on social media. The police took action on Monday, citing multiple traffic violations.

The students, dressed in blazers to mark their farewell, travelled in high-end cars while filming their journey using drones and cameras.

Video sparks outrage

The viral video sparked public outrage, with many questioning the absence of immediate police action against students from a reputed school engaging in risky stunts.

“We have reviewed the footage and identified multiple violations. The law will take its course, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible,” The TOI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amita Vanani as saying.

After her statement, the Pal police, under whose jurisdiction the school falls, visited the institution to collect information about the students and their parents. The school's founder, Vardan Kabra, asserted that they do not condone such behaviour.

"We have fully cooperated with the police and provided all necessary details. A day before the farewell, we emailed parents and students advising them not to arrive in personal vehicles, even if they held a valid driving licence. Instead, we recommended drop-offs by parents or drivers and even arranged buses. No cars were allowed inside the school premises," Kabra told TOI.

DCP (Zone-5) Rakesh Barot revealed that 26 cars were identified from the video. “Of these, 12 cars were detained from the students' homes, 9 cars were out of the station and will be seized soon, and five used for family functions were expected to be seized in the night.”

He further said, “After detaining all the cars, we will verify the driver, licence, and ownership details, and examine the extent of violations before taking further action.”

With board exams set for April-May, police are handling the situation carefully to prevent any undue stress on students.

“We must be careful in our actions so that students are not unduly stressed or disturbed ahead of their board exams,” police officials said.