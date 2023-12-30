Suresh Gopi moves Kerala HC, seeks pre-arrest bail in woman journalist case

Kochi:BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi moved the Kerala high court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged against him for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a woman journalist at a press interaction in Kozhikode. BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman journalist who alleged that he touched her inappropriately during a press briefing in Kozhikode. (HT Archives)

Justice C Pratheep Kumar sought instructions in the matter and moved the hearing on the bail plea to the first week of January.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Gopi, who has also starred in over 250 Malayalam films in a leading role, was booked by the Nadakkavu police in Kozhikode on October 28 under section 354 (A)(1)(i) of the IPC for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. The case was later altered to section 354 of the IPC for assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman.

The actor-politician was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman journalist who alleged that he touched her inappropriately during a press briefing. The BJP leader later claimed that he placed his hand on the woman’s shoulder in an act of affection and that if she felt mentally troubled over it, he would apologise for it.

Subsequently, on November 15, the actor was questioned for around two hours at the Nadakkavu police station over the incident. Dozens of party workers accompanied him to the station in an act of solidarity with him.

In his bail plea, the BJP leader said that he was not served with any notice by the police with regard to the alteration of charge in the FIR and that it was not produced before the concerned trial court as well. He said the allegations against him were made to tarnish his public image.