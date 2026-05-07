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Surge in digital arrest frauds offsets dip in Delhi cybercrime in 2024

According to NCRB data, sexual exploitation and fraud were the two most common drivers of cybercrime in Delhi in 2024.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:05 am IST
By Yug Singh Chauhan
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The overall cybercrime count in 2024 was 404, similar to the number recorded a year before, as per data made available by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, the intrinsic trends varied, with the year marking a steep increase in cases of digital arrests, a new type of cyberfraud, wherein victims are coerced into transferring their life savings under the threat of arrest and long-term incarceration.

Digital arrest spike stalled cybercrime dip in 2024(Representative image)

Police officers aware of the matter said that while the overall cybercrime count fell from 407 recorded in 2023, this may not be indicative of the ground reality, due to low public awareness or lack of knowledge about new frauds.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “We all file cases that are reported to us. Also, some complaints are clubbed. Sometimes, people do not report crimes due to shame or other reasons. However, this was in 2024. Now, people are more aware and we are encouraging people to file more FIRs, even if the amount is low.”

In most digital arrests, scamsters pose as law enforcement agencies in telephonic calls, threaten to arrest their victims “digitally” and then keep them on video call for hours to coerce them into transferring money.

Charge sheets were filed in 2,830 of these cases, and 4,871 cases, including previous year backlogs, were disposed of by the police.

Delhi ranked fourth worst among metropolitan cities in economic offences, following Mumbai (7,771), Hyderabad (5,839), and Jaipur (5,471).

Cyber law expert and Supreme Court lawyer Dr Pavan Duggal said that there has been no meaningful reduction in cases and alleged that underreporting by police creates a “misleading picture”, even as cybercrime continues to surge across India, describing it as a “cybercrime pandemic.”

“This report is like closing your eyes to the sun. The figures fail to reflect ground reality,” he said.

 
digital arrest cyber scams cyber fraud cyber crime cyber law ncrb
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