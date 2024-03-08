 'Surprise': Sudha Murty reacts to Rajya Sabha nomination | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Surprise': Sudha Murty reacts to Rajya Sabha nomination

'Surprise': Sudha Murty reacts to Rajya Sabha nomination

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 03:04 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

New Delhi: Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a "double surprise" for her.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty(PTI file photo)
Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty(PTI file photo)

Sudha Murty told PTI that she has never sought the coveted position and had "absolutely no idea" why the government nominated her to the Upper House of the Parliament.

"It came on Women's Day and that's a double surprise. I am very happy. I am grateful to our prime minister," said Murty.

Sudha Murty is currently visiting Thailand.

"I have to see what are the things...what I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it." She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement," she said.

"I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor," Sudha Murty told ANI.

Sudha Murty said she doesn't consider herself a politician.

"I don't think that I could consider myself as a politician and I'm not a politician. I'm a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law's (UK PM Rishi Sunak) politics is for his country and it is different, and my work is different. I'm a government worker now," she said.

On Friday morning, PM Modi called Sudha Murty's work in the field of philanthropy and education "inspiring".

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," she said.

Sudha Murty is an author and a philanthropist. She is the wife of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murti and mother-in-law of Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

