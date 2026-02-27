Hyderabad, The CPI leaders, who recently surrendered before the Telangana police, on Friday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to enhance the relief and rehabilitation packages to surrendered cadres on par with the neighbouring states. Surrendered Maoist leaders urge Telangana govt to enhance rehab package

Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy, Pulluri Prasad Rao, Pothula Padmavati, all former Central Committee Members of CPI , Bade Chokka Rao and Nune Narasimha Reddy, ex member of SCM met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here.

CM Revanth Reddy congratulated the Maoist leaders for choosing the democratic path after spending years in the forests, an official release said.

He said violence cannot provide a permanent solution to any problem and that people's aspirations can be fulfilled only through democratic means.

The Maoists thanked the Chief Minister and the government for enabling them to join the mainstream.

"They also made a representation to the CM to enhance the relief and the rehabilitation packages to cadres who joined the mainstream on par with the existing policies in neighboring states," the release said.

Revanth Reddy assured them there would be no shortcoming in providing security and other rehabilitation meausres to the surrendered Maoists.

He further assured that his government would extend all necessary support to help them live with dignity in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy stated that, in response to the Chief Minister's call, a total of 591 Maoists across the state joined the mainstream during the last two years, and they are now leading a normal life as ordinary citizens.

He explained that efforts by the police and the improved rehabilitation policies implemented by the government brought about a change among top leaders, which led them to decide to reintegrate into the society "with renewed faith in the democratic system", the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.