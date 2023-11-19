Survey reveals impractical working conditions in healthcare reason behind shortage of staff

A survey undertaken by the Medico Legal Society of India (MLSI), an association of doctors and medico-legal experts, has revealed that impractical working conditions like inadequate staff, infrastructure and supply of essential medicines are the prime reasons behind doctors’ unwillingness to work in the public healthcare sector. More than 400 doctors from both government and private hospitals across India participated in the survey. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The pan-India survey which ended on November 18 was conducted among doctors to find out the reasons for the shortage of workforce in healthcare facilities.

More than 400 doctors from both government and private hospitals across India participated in the survey. Over 89 per cent of the respondents feel the impractical working condition and 84 per cent of doctors who responded feel the violence against healthcare staff in public facilities make them reluctant to join public health.

Over 85% of doctors claimed they could not withstand the political pressure in public facilities. Other reasons include—Inadequate payment, poor working and living conditions, Longer hours due to staff shortage and lack of a good societal atmosphere, said, a MLSI doctor.

As per MLSI, the reluctance amongst doctors to work in government facilities is leading to a shortage of doctors and an acute shortage of specialised doctors in the public health department. Political pressure and involvement and violence against healthcare workers is another prime reason behind the doctors’ unwillingness to work in the public sector.

Dr Rajeev Joshi, founder of MLSI, the outcome of the survey will be presented to the High Court of Karnataka as an intervention application in the suo-motu public interest litigation filed by the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Dr Joshi, said, that from the survey we found that there is a need to increase budget allocation for healthcare and politicians should not interfere in healthcare.

“The doctors should be provided competitive incentives with absolute protection from violence. The government should partner with private healthcare organisations and increase the seats of medical colleges. The payment to interns and resident doctors should be augmented,” he said.

As per the survey, the responding doctors also suggested the establishment of Indian medical services in line with other administrative services to handle skewed healthcare services in rural areas. Instead of opening new institutes, the government should look into strengthening existing institutes.

Also, hospital beds should be increased in each district hospital and corruption should be prevented at all levels by appointing grievance committees for staff.