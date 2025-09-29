Suryakumar Yadav to donate Asia Cup match fee to Indian Army, Pahalgam victims

Suryakumar Yadav, following the Indian cricket team's victory in the recently concluded Asia Cup, said he would donate his entire match fee for the tournament to the Indian Armed Forces and victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav would be donating a sum of ₹ 28 lakh (AP)

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Suryakumar said in a post on X.

The players from the Indian team earn a match fee of ₹4 lakh for each game in the T20 format. Thus, the 35-year-old would be donating a sum of ₹28 lakh which he is entitled to from the seven games played in the tournament.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win the trophy in the final game of Asia Cup on Sunday night, thus winning all three matches against the neighbouring country in this tournament.

India refuse to accept trophy from PCB chief

The Indian team has, throughout the continental event, refused to shake hands and exchange other pleasantries with the Pakistan cricket team.

The Indian team, following the match on Sunday, refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The presentation ceremony for Sunday's match commenced after a delay of about an hour, with the Pakistan team stepping out of their dressing room later than usual.

After the handing out of mementos and other individual awards, the post-match presentation ended abruptly, after broadcaster Simon Doull read out an ACC announcement stating that the Indian team would not be accepting the trophy during the ceremony.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan had sought the International Cricket Council's intervention after the Indian team refused to shake hands with the players after the match.