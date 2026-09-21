Suryanarayana Doolla, IIT Bombay Dean of Administrative Affairs, suspended amid student suicide probe

IIT Bombay Dean of Administrative Affairs, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, has been suspended with immediate effect amid the student suicide investigation.

Any further action will be taken following an investigation, IIT Bombay director reportedly said (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Any further action will be taken following an investigation, director Shirish B. Kedare said in an email to students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes amid a statement by the students of IIT Bombay, who threw their weight behind Professor Doolla.

“We students, especially those from the Energy Department, express our condolences to (student's) family and loved ones. We stand with Prof. Doolla and reject the false allegations against him. If he resigns or is suspended, the media may present it as confirmation of the casteist remarks,” the IIT-B student's X handle wrote.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has also expressed solidarity with Professor Doolla, stating he was following institutional protocol after discovering that the student was in "unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone."

"We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies currently in force," the forum said in the statement, while offering deepest condolences to the family of the student.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The forum said Professor Doolla, the course instructor, was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18, when he saw a student using a smartphone without authorisation, which it termed "academic malpractice." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forum said Professor Doolla, the course instructor, was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18, when he saw a student using a smartphone without authorisation, which it termed "academic malpractice." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The forum said, "As part of the institute-approved procedure, he reported the incident to the institute authorities for further action in the matter. The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute-approved procedures."

IIT Bombay's apology

In an official communication, IIT Bombay also walked back its previous claims about the circumstances leading up to the tragedy, acknowledging that premature assertions had inappropriately framed the events before any due investigative process was completed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,” the institute stated.

"The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it added.

What happened?

A student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering died by suicide on Friday. In an earlier statement issued on September 19, IIT Bombay had alleged that the student was caught cheating in an examination.

"Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased's father filed a formal police complaint, making grave allegations against campus authorities. Following the complaint, the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) naming IIT Bombay professor and exam invigilator Suryanarayan Doolla, along with other officials.

The father of the deceased student levelled serious allegations of harassment in the complaint, saying that the professor hurled casteist slurs at the student over the last three months. A case has been registered against Doolla.

The Mumbai Police has officially transferred the case of the alleged suicide to the Crime Branch.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding the student suicide at IIT Bombay? The suicide involved Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student, who was found hanging in his room hours after being caught allegedly cheating during an exam using a mobile phone and ChatGPT. His family has claimed he faced caste-based discrimination and institutional harassment. What actions were taken by IIT Bombay's administration in response to the student protests? IIT Bombay's administration convened a special meeting of its Board of Governors to address student demands, which included a task force on suicides and an independent inquiry into the recent student deaths. Students presented a charter of 18 demands, which the administration agreed to consider. Why was Professor Suryanarayana Doolla suspended from his position? Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was suspended amid the investigation into the student suicide, following allegations from the deceased's parents that he contributed to the circumstances leading to their son's death through caste discrimination.