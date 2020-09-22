e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by special NDPS court

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by special NDPS court

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by special NDPS court

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik Chakrabarty. Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial
Actor Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik Chakrabarty. Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial (HT File Photos)
         

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, court.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have now filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court, according to news agency ANI.

The 28-year-old was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. She was confronted with Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket.

Also Watch | Sushant case: Bail plea of Rhea, Showik & 4 others rejected in drug angle probe

 

Chakraborty has been charged under Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS act.

Dozens of people, including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the agency so far.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
‘Glided like snakes... now silent’: Sena slams BJP’s silence on Kangana’s ‘terrorist’ remark
‘Glided like snakes... now silent’: Sena slams BJP’s silence on Kangana’s ‘terrorist’ remark
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In