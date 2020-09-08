e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests actor Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests actor Rhea Chakraborty

NCB earlier arrested Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and his house help Dipesh Sawant

mumbai Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:17 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty.
Rhea Chakraborty.(ANI)
         

After questioning Rhea Chakraborty for three days, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug angle to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested her on Tuesday.

“Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” said deputy director of NCB, K P S Malhotra.

Also Read: ‘Absolutely baseless, illegal’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s charges

Soon after her arrest, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Travesty of Justice. Three Central Agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs.”

NCB earlier arrested Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and his house help Dipesh Sawant

