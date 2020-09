Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:16 IST

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death has summoned the actor’s ex-manager Shruti Modi on Tuesday along with actor’s former talent manager Jaya Saha who was questioned on Monday.