Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta

They were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty while she was being interrogated between September 6 and September 9

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:56 IST
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Sara Ali Khan.
Actor Sara Ali Khan.(IANS)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will issue summons to actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “Sara, Rakul, and Simone will be summoned this week.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29

The agency will summon them under Section 67 of the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after they were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty while she was being interrogated between September 6 and September 9 before being arrested, NCB officials said.

Chakraborty has named the three in her statement, confirmed Malhotra. However, the context in which their names were taken is not clear yet. “Their roles can’t be given right now,” Malhotra said.

Rhea, who is presently lodged in Byculla Jail, had, however, retracted her statements. A special NDPS court had on September 11 rejected bail pleas filed by Rhea and her brother Showik.

