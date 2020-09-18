e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:05 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29.
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned by Bombay HC till Sept 29. (Sarang Gupta/HT Archive)
         

Hearing on the bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar — all arrested in the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death — was adjourned by Bombay HC on Friday. The next hearing will be on September 29.

Dipesh Sawant was Sushant’s personal assistant, Samuel Miranda is Rhea Chakraborty’s associate and Abdul Basit Parihar is an alleged drug peddler.

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra. However, Rhea and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the high court yet.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant’s death.

The Bollywood actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case on July 31.

tags
top news
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In