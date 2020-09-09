e-paper
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea to be heard by Mumbai court tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea to be heard by Mumbai court tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty leave the Enforcement Directorate office, in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty leave the Enforcement Directorate office, in Mumbai.(ANI/ File photo)
         

A Special court in Mumbai will hear the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Thursday, the Bollywood actor’s lawyer confirmed. The Bollywood actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty was produced before a local court where her bail plea was rejected on late Tuesday evening.

After her arrest on Tuesday, Chakraborty was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB’s office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail today morning.

NCB has claimed in the remand application that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput’s consumption. The agency has also claimed that Chakraborty also used to “manage finances for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput”.

Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty’s custody but will oppose if she seeks bail.

Chakraborty’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea Chakraborty has also been under the scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for different angles in the probe, including siphoning of funds.

