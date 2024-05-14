Sushil Kumar Modi dies | ‘Lost my brother…’: Union minister Ashwini Choubey breaks down. Video

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday turned emotional as he remembered senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who died on Monday night after battling cancer. Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey (PTI)

Sushil Kumar Modi, 72, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Delhi's AIIMS where he took his last breath.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I have lost my brother... he was my friend. I never thought I would have to face such a bad day ever,” Ashwini Choubey said as he broke down in a video message shared by news agencies.

"Sushil Kumar Modi ji was just not my friend but he was my family… I can't explain it. Who was always with me, he always supported me and gave me suggestions whenever I needed them. Sometimes I used to scold him too, but he never felt bad. Sushil Modi ji was a very polite leader. Whenever he used to get angry with someone, he used tell me, 'Choubey ji yeh mujhse lagta hai ki daat diya uss aadmi ko.' I have never had such a leader who was dedicated to his party, the BJP," the Union minister said in the video.

Union minister of state Choubey said Sushil Modi ji was not just a leader but a member of his family for 55 years.

"I have lost my best friend. Extremely sad, heartbreaking. May Baba Kedarnath give him a place in his holy feet. Tearful tribute! 100 times bow before you!" Choubey posted on X (formally Twitter).

Sushil Modi had served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders condoled the death of the BJP leader.

"The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi," the Bihar BJP said in a post on X.

He breathed his last around 9.45pm at the AIIMS in New Delhi, sources in the hospital said.

According to party sources, he will be cremated on Tuesday in Patna. Last month, the BJP leader took to X to announce that he was battling cancer for the last six months and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

The prime minister said Sushil Kumar Modi has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. "Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics. He was known as a very hardworking and sociable MLA. He had a deep understanding of the issues related to politics. He also did a lot of commendable work as an administrator. His active role in the passage of GST will always be remembered," Modi posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)