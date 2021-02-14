Sushma Swaraj Birth anniversary: 'Happy birthday Ma', tweets daughter Bansuri
Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, took to Twitter to celebrate her mother's birth anniversary.
In the tweet, she asked people to help others in remembrance of the veteran BJP leader and celebrate the day together. Sushma Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest on August 6, 2019, at the age of 67.
Swaraj was a globally respected politician who served at many posts and was loved for her selflessness and bravery. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was titled as "Supermom of India" by Washington Post for rescuing thousands of Indians from foreign soils. “Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you” was one of the most popular tweets which highlighted India's resolve to rescue its citizens from remotest corners of the globe.
Swaraj's commitment to not just the government but the nation and its people made her a figure respected across all parties.
Starting as a Member of Legislative Assembly at the age of 25 in the 1977 Haryana elections, Swaraj made her way up serving at many state-level positions, including the chief minister of Delhi.
During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Swaraj worked as Union minister for Information and broadcasting and liberated the Indian film sector by declaring it as an industry and allowing banks to grant it loans.
The outstanding Parliamentarian played a vital role in passing the Telangana Bill and bringing back Geeta, an Indian girl who had been stranded in Pakistan for 15 years.
