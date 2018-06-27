Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Uzbekistan’s Deputy PM on ways to boost ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednseday met Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Sukhrob Kholmuradov in New Delhi and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as connectivity and trade and investment.

Kholmuradov also met Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and the two leaders shared views on deepening ties in bilateral and regional cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

On Swaraj’s meeting with Kholmuradov, Kumar tweeted, “Relationship deep rooted in history! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Deputy Prime Minister of #Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov. Leaders explored strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, pharma, textiles, connectivity and tourism.”

India’s exports to Uzbekistan include pharmaceutical products, mechanical equipments, vehicles and service, while imports include fruit and vegetable products, services and fertilizers.