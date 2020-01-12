e-paper
Suspected ATM hacker found dead in Tripura police's custody

Suspected ATM hacker found dead in Tripura police’s custody

Over Rs. 10 lakhs were stolen from different bank accounts including from State Bank of India (SBI) in four days in November. The SBI received as many as 50 complaints of ATM thefts. So, as precautionary measures, the bank blocked several ATM and debit cards of its customers.

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:55 IST
Priyanka Deb Barmañ
Priyanka Deb Barmañ
Hindustan Times, Agartala
A suspect in the ATM hacking cases in Tripura was found dead in police custody on Sunday.
An accused in Tripura ATM hacking cases was found dead in police custody in state capital Agartala on Sunday, a day after his arrest. Police have, however, ruled out custodial torture and are calling it a case of suicide.

38-years old Sushanta Ghosh was arrested from his Lankamura residence at the outskirts of Agartala on Saturday over suspicion of involvement in a series ATM hacking cases in November last year. Four Turkish cybercriminals were also arrested then for their suspected involvement.

“The Cyber Crime officials arrested Sushanta in connection to the ATM hacking case. He was sent to police custody on Saturday. He was discovered hanging at lavatory of the custody this morning,” said officer-in-charge of West Agartala Police Station, Subrata Chakraborty.

Chakraborty added that Sushanta was last seen entering the lavatory at 3:54 AM. A guard found him missing in the custody and later discovered him hanging in the lavatory.

Chakraborty ruled out the possibility that Sushanta may have been tortured while in custody.

“There is no question of custodial torture. This is a suicide case,” he said.

Cyber Crime department, which has been probing some of these cases, had earlier said that the hackers used skimmer devices at ATMs at Indranagar, Battala and Kaman Chowmuhani in Agartala. It claimed the hackers used cloned cards to withdraw money.

According to West district police reports, over Rs. 10 lakhs were stolen from different bank accounts including from State Bank of India (SBI) in four days in November.

The SBI received as many as 50 complaints of ATM thefts. So, as precautionary measures, the bank blocked several ATM and debit cards of its customers.

According to a cyber-technology expert, the ATM card cloning system comprises a spy camera, a memory card and a small data device to gather ATM and account details of bank customers.

