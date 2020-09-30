e-paper
Suspension on commercial international passenger flights extended till Oct 31

The suspension on commercial international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the government announced on Wednesday.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
However, the restriction will not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.
         

However, the restriction will not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October, 2020, the Centre said in a statement.

However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

