SUV rammed into truck, torched, blocked from all sides: 3 killed as mining dispute goes awry in Chhattisgarh

A long-running dispute over sand mining allegedly turned deadly in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district on Tuesday night when a 60-year-old man and two others were killed after their vehicle came under attack in Katgodi village, reported news agency PTI.

Man charred to death after SUV attacked, set ablaze in Chhattisgarh sand mining dispute(HT photo/Representative image)

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Police said the victims were travelling in two vehicles when they were intercepted by members of a rival group.

As reported by HT earlier, preliminary findings suggest that one of the vehicles, an SUV, was repeatedly rammed by a truck, leaving it badly damaged and trapping those inside.

‘Sand mining rivalry’

According to investigators, the attack appears to be linked to a long-standing rivalry between the Singh and Tripathi families over sand mining operations in the area.

Police said Bharat Singh and his associates had met members of the rival group earlier in the evening following a phone conversation. The meeting is believed to have preceded the violent confrontation.

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‘Vehicle blocked, escape attempts thwarted’

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{{^usCountry}} The assailants, suspected to be from the Tripathi family, allegedly ambushed a vehicle carrying members of the rival Singh family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assailants, suspected to be from the Tripathi family, allegedly ambushed a vehicle carrying members of the rival Singh family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the impact jammed the SUV’s doors, making it difficult for the occupants to escape. As the vehicle caught fire, some passengers allegedly tried to break the windows and flee but were assaulted by the attackers, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the impact jammed the SUV’s doors, making it difficult for the occupants to escape. As the vehicle caught fire, some passengers allegedly tried to break the windows and flee but were assaulted by the attackers, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses claimed that fuel was poured on the SUV before it was set ablaze. However, police said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses claimed that fuel was poured on the SUV before it was set ablaze. However, police said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid the assault, the vehicle had also struck an electricity pole during the incident, and forensic experts are examining whether the blaze was deliberately started or triggered by the collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the assault, the vehicle had also struck an electricity pole during the incident, and forensic experts are examining whether the blaze was deliberately started or triggered by the collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the occupants, identified as Bharat Singh, died after being trapped in the burning vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the occupants, identified as Bharat Singh, died after being trapped in the burning vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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Four members of the Tripathi family have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from Ritesh Mishra)

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