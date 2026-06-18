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SUV rammed into truck, torched, blocked from all sides: 3 killed as mining dispute goes awry in Chhattisgarh

The assailants, suspected to be from the Tripathi family, allegedly ambushed a vehicle carrying members of the rival Singh family.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 04:00 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A long-running dispute over sand mining allegedly turned deadly in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district on Tuesday night when a 60-year-old man and two others were killed after their vehicle came under attack in Katgodi village, reported news agency PTI.

Man charred to death after SUV attacked, set ablaze in Chhattisgarh sand mining dispute(HT photo/Representative image)

Police said the victims were travelling in two vehicles when they were intercepted by members of a rival group.

As reported by HT earlier, preliminary findings suggest that one of the vehicles, an SUV, was repeatedly rammed by a truck, leaving it badly damaged and trapping those inside.

‘Sand mining rivalry’

According to investigators, the attack appears to be linked to a long-standing rivalry between the Singh and Tripathi families over sand mining operations in the area.

Police said Bharat Singh and his associates had met members of the rival group earlier in the evening following a phone conversation. The meeting is believed to have preceded the violent confrontation.

Also Read | Employer kills help in Delhi’s Kailash Hills, found sitting next to body

‘Vehicle blocked, escape attempts thwarted’

Four members of the Tripathi family have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from Ritesh Mishra)

 
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Home / India News / SUV rammed into truck, torched, blocked from all sides: 3 killed as mining dispute goes awry in Chhattisgarh
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