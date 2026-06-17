Chhattisgarh man charred to death, 4 injured in sand mining dispute linked attack

A 60-year-old man was charred to death, and four others sustained serious injuries in an attack allegedly linked to a long-running dispute over sand mining at Katgodi village in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district on Tuesday night. Police said four people have been arrested. (Shutterstock)

Police said the five were travelling in two vehicles when members of a rival group attacked them. Preliminary investigation suggests the attackers repeatedly rammed one of the vehicles with a truck, damaging the vehicle and jamming its doors, preventing those inside from escaping. The attackers assaulted some occupants of the vehicle who attempted to break the windows and flee when it caught fire.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the attackers poured fuel on the SUV before setting it ablaze. Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, as the vehicle had struck an electricity pole. Forensic experts were examining whether the vehicle was set on fire or whether the collision triggered the blaze.

One of the occupants, Bharat Singh, was charred to death. Two others suffered severe burn injuries. Two occupants of the second vehicle were seriously injured.

Investigators said the violence appears to have stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the Singh and Tripathi families over sand mining operations.

Police said Bharat Singh and his associates had earlier met members of the rival group following a phone conversation. Four members of the Tripathi family have been arrested. Police said efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.