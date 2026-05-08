Suvendu Adhikari to be sworn in as Bengal chief minister: Time, date, venue, leaders to attend; all you need to know

After dethroning TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from her bastion Bhabanipur in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is set to take charge as chief minister of Bengal. Adhikari, Bengal's first-ever BJP chief minister, will take oath tomorrow, in a rather high-profile ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the NDA expected to be in attendance.

Newly selected chief minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari gesture during the BJP party meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata, India, on Friday, May 8, 2026(Hindustan Times)

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Suvendu, 55, was on Friday elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in Bengal, which paved the way for him to take oath as the first BJP chief minister of the state.

The key meet to pick the next chief minister of West Bengal was chaired by home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata.

Addressing the party leaders at the meet, Amit Shah congratulated the elected MLAs and Suvendu Adhikari, saying that people put their faith in BJP in Bengal polls despite there being many incidents of violence and threats.

Also read: Vijay's struggle for majority: TVK wins, yet grapples with math to form TN govt

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{{^usCountry}} "The atmosphere that had been created since the Communist era was deepened by Mamata Banerjee, and it was almost impossible to cast your vote there... I am very thankful for the huge victory that the people of Bengal have given us by trusting BJP and our leader, Narendra Modi," Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The atmosphere that had been created since the Communist era was deepened by Mamata Banerjee, and it was almost impossible to cast your vote there... I am very thankful for the huge victory that the people of Bengal have given us by trusting BJP and our leader, Narendra Modi," Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here is all you need to know about Adhikari's oath ceremony: Date and time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is all you need to know about Adhikari's oath ceremony: Date and time {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suvendu's oath-taking ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11 am. Where will the ceremony be held? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suvendu's oath-taking ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11 am. Where will the ceremony be held? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suvendu will take oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. He will be administered oath by governor RN Ravi. Who all are attending Adhikari's oath ceremony? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suvendu will take oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. He will be administered oath by governor RN Ravi. Who all are attending Adhikari's oath ceremony? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony that the party hopes will underline Bengal's political transition. Bengal elections and Mamata's ouster {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony that the party hopes will underline Bengal's political transition. Bengal elections and Mamata's ouster {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP won the West Bengal assembly elections with a historic win of 207 of 264 seats. The high-stakes elections were held in two phases on April 23 and 29, while the votes were counted on May 4. As the results unveiled an upset for the TMC, Mamata alleged vote rigging and initially refused to resign. Her claim was backed by the INDIA bloc.

The Bengal governor finally dissolved the assembly on Thursday, which ultimately led to Mamata's ouster from power.

Notably, Suvendu's close aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead late on Wednesday night amid the high post-poll political drama in Bengal.

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