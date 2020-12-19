Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to TMC workers; asks them to join hands with him

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:28 IST

Former leader of Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote a letter to party workers asking them to join hands with him and “start a new beginning.” In the letter, Adhikari, who recently resigned from TMC and joined Bharatiya Janata Party, said: “Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its glory.”

Taking shots at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that the TMC is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves. He also asserted that the party was not built in one day with the contribution of one person. It was a continuous effort on a mammoth scale, the culmination of which was the TMC’s coming to power in West Bengal in 2011, he wrote

Political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP today at home minister Amit Shah’s rally in Midnapore. During the rally, Adhikari vowed to oust the Banerjee regime in the upcoming 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

He also alleged that the TMC wants to divide the state on the lines of “insider” and “outsider”, while the BJP believes in nationalism and pluralism. “Shame on the TMC for such narrow politics,” Adhikari also said.

“I am being called a traitor by those who themselves (TMC) are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, TMC would have never come into existence. In the next assembly polls, BJP will win Bengal and TMC will be defeated,” he also said.

Adhikari resigned from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week. He was the legislator from Nandigram in East Midnapore district. Along with Adhikari, nine other MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP also joined the BJP.

On Friday, Mamata Banerjee held a closed-door meeting at her residence to take stock of the situation where she assured the party leaders not to be “worried about the desertions” as the people of the state are with them, news agency PTI reported.

“Our party supremo during the meeting told us not to be worried about the desertions as it is good that the rotten elements are leaving the party on their own. She said deserters were baggage for the party,” PTI reported citing a senior TMC leader.

(With agency inputs)