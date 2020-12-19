e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to TMC workers; asks them to join hands with him

Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to TMC workers; asks them to join hands with him

Taking shots at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that the TMC is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public rally, in Midnapore.
Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public rally, in Midnapore.(ANI)
         

Former leader of Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote a letter to party workers asking them to join hands with him and “start a new beginning.” In the letter, Adhikari, who recently resigned from TMC and joined Bharatiya Janata Party, said: “Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its glory.”

Taking shots at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that the TMC is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves. He also asserted that the party was not built in one day with the contribution of one person. It was a continuous effort on a mammoth scale, the culmination of which was the TMC’s coming to power in West Bengal in 2011, he wrote

Political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP today at home minister Amit Shah’s rally in Midnapore. During the rally, Adhikari vowed to oust the Banerjee regime in the upcoming 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

He also alleged that the TMC wants to divide the state on the lines of “insider” and “outsider”, while the BJP believes in nationalism and pluralism. “Shame on the TMC for such narrow politics,” Adhikari also said.

“I am being called a traitor by those who themselves (TMC) are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, TMC would have never come into existence. In the next assembly polls, BJP will win Bengal and TMC will be defeated,” he also said.

Adhikari resigned from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week. He was the legislator from Nandigram in East Midnapore district. Along with Adhikari, nine other MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP also joined the BJP.

On Friday, Mamata Banerjee held a closed-door meeting at her residence to take stock of the situation where she assured the party leaders not to be “worried about the desertions” as the people of the state are with them, news agency PTI reported.

“Our party supremo during the meeting told us not to be worried about the desertions as it is good that the rotten elements are leaving the party on their own. She said deserters were baggage for the party,” PTI reported citing a senior TMC leader.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to TMC workers; asks them to join hands with him
Suvendu Adhikari writes letter to TMC workers; asks them to join hands with him
Biden to introduce team tasked with ambitious climate agenda
Biden to introduce team tasked with ambitious climate agenda
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In