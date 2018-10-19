Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP in Amit Shah’s presence

Swami Paripoornananda, a seer from Sree Peetham in Andhra Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its president Amit Shah on Friday.

“I have joined the party as a Karamyogi,” he told reporters in Delhi, according to ANI.

Paripoornananda had been placed under house arrest in Hyderabad in July on charges of making provocative speeches. However, in September, the Hyderabad high court had suspended the police order.

The seer is expected to contest the upcoming Telangana assembly elections and campaign strongly for the BJP.

