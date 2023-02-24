Swara Bhasker's reply to 'suitcase, fridge, conversion...' row over marriage

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker's marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad under Special Marriage Act has remained the most debated topic on social media as both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders have objected to the marriage. In a tweet on Friday, Swara Bhasker made it clear that none of these comments skipped her attention and posted four new photos from the celebrations as a reply to 'suitcase, fridge, illegitimate, conversion blah..blah..blah..' Read | Giving ultimatum to Swara Bhasker: Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das; ‘...with 1,000 men’ Swara Bhasker addressed the controversies over her marriage with Fahad Ahmad under Special Marriage Act.

Suitcase and fridge are the references to the heated debate that was triggered on Twitter as social media users commented that the Bollywood actor would end up in a "suitcase or in a fridge" like many Hindu women who get married to a Muslim. VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi even drew a parallel to the case of Shraddha Walker who was strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala and said Swara Bhasker can also end up like her.

Islamic scholars have denounced the marriage as Swara Bhasker has not accepted Islam. They said the marriage is not valid under the Sharia law though it is legal as they got married under the Special Marriage Act which allows Indians belonging to two different faiths to get married. Scholars have also said the marriage will prove to be harmful to Fahad as he married someone who has not accepted Islam.

Among Hindu religious leaders, while Sadhvi Prachi said Swara Bhasker can have the same fate as Shraddha Walker, Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das gave an ultimatum to Swara. "But congratulations to her if she wants to spend nights with 1,000 men. Because she got married to a community where brothers and sisters get married and then do talaq, talaq, talaq," Raju Das said.

