Swati Maliwal case: Delhi police records statement of staff at Arvind Kejriwal's house; gadgets sent to forensics

Swati Maliwal case: The Delhi Police has taken the statement of all the staff present at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 in connection with the alleged assault case of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, ANI reported on Tuesday, citing sources. A team of Delhi Police along with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.(HT photo)

The police have also sent all electronic gadgets recovered so far in the case to Forensic Science Laboratory (FS) for further investigation, they added.

Swati Maliwal, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” without any provocation and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her, forcing her to fall and hit her head on a table at the CM’s residence on May 13.

Kumar has filed a counter, accusing Maliwal of forcefully entering the CM’s premises and using abusive language. He is under police custody till May 23.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to the drawing room of Kejriwal's residence on Monday where Kumar had allegedly assaulted Maliwal, to find out details about the sequence of events that took place on the morning of May 13.

The police noted down the answers to all their questions sequence-wise, mapped them and took photographs of the crime scene where the hour-long crime took place, officials said.

On Tuesday, a five-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone.

The police claim that Bibhav Kumar formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday from Kejriwal's residence, two days after a case was registered against him under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.