 Swati Maliwal case: Delhi police records statement of staff at Arvind Kejriwal's house; gadgets sent to forensics | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi police records statement of staff at Arvind Kejriwal's house; gadgets sent to forensics

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Swati Maliwal has alleged that Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar attacked her at the CM’s official residence in north Delhi on May 13.

Swati Maliwal case: The Delhi Police has taken the statement of all the staff present at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 in connection with the alleged assault case of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, ANI reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

A team of Delhi Police along with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.(HT photo)
A team of Delhi Police along with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.(HT photo)

The police have also sent all electronic gadgets recovered so far in the case to Forensic Science Laboratory (FS) for further investigation, they added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Swati Maliwal, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” without any provocation and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her, forcing her to fall and hit her head on a table at the CM’s residence on May 13.

Kumar has filed a counter, accusing Maliwal of forcefully entering the CM’s premises and using abusive language. He is under police custody till May 23.

Also Read | ‘Delhi ministers spreading lies…I will take you to court’: Swati Maliwal hits back at AAP

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to the drawing room of Kejriwal's residence on Monday where Kumar had allegedly assaulted Maliwal, to find out details about the sequence of events that took place on the morning of May 13.

The police noted down the answers to all their questions sequence-wise, mapped them and took photographs of the crime scene where the hour-long crime took place, officials said.

On Tuesday, a five-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone.

The police claim that Bibhav Kumar formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Also Read | How did Swati Maliwal get in without appointment, asks BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday from Kejriwal's residence, two days after a case was registered against him under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal case: Delhi police records statement of staff at Arvind Kejriwal's house; gadgets sent to forensics

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On