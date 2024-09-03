Swati Maliwal's cryptic ‘vastraharan’ post day after SC bail for Bibhav Kumar

A day after her alleged assaulter Bibhav Kumar was granted bail by the Supreme Court, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal, in an apparent response on Tuesday, posted a picture of Draupadi's attempted disrobing by Dushasana. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi, (PTI file)

Maliwal wrote nothing in the post containing the ‘vastraharan’ (disrobing) image.

In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Dushasana attempts to disrobe Draupadi after the five Pandava brothers, whose wife she was, lost a game of dice to the Kauravas, their cousins. Dushasana and his 99 brothers were the Kauravas.

Draupadi was saved by the divine intervention of Lord Krishna, who would go on to guide the Pandavas in their war against the Kauravas.

On May 13, Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kumar, an ex-personal assistant of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, at the Civil Lines residence of the chief minister. Days later, he was nabbed by police from Kejriwal's home.

Meanwhile, in its bail order, the Supreme Court barred Kumar from entering the CM's residence until all key witnesses were examined in the case. Additionally, he cannot make comments on the case till ‘vulnerable’ witnesses have been examined.

In her First Information Report (FIR), Maliwal had made serious allegations against Kumar, accusing him of 'outraging my modesty, slapping and kicking me, and threatening me.'

She also accused Kumar of ‘slapping me 7-8 times without any provocation, pouncing on me, kicked my chest and pelvis, and deliberately pulling up my shirt.’

Maliwal is a member of Rajya Sabha from the AAP and previously headed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).