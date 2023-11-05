close_game
close_game
News / India News / Swedish company becomes first to bag 100% FDI in defence project; to make shoulder-fired rockets in Haryana: Report

Swedish company becomes first to bag 100% FDI in defence project; to make shoulder-fired rockets in Haryana: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2023 01:02 PM IST

According to the report, the company will set up a new facility in the country to manufacture shoulder-fired rockets.

Sweden's Saab has become the first foreign company to bag 100% FDI in India's defence projects, The Economic Times has reported.

The Cal-Gustaf M4 system.(Saab)
The Cal-Gustaf M4 system.(Saab)

According to the report, Saab will set up a new facility in the country to manufacture shoulder-fired rockets.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Saab's proposal, valued at under 500 crore, was cleared in October, the report claimed, citing sources. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

At present, India allows only 74% FDI in the defence sector under the automatic route. Beyond that, clearance can be obtained on a case-by-case basis. However, the clearance rules were relaxed in 2015, still, no foreign firm was able to get permission for 100% FDI in defence.

According to the Daily, Saab has set up a new company – Saab FFV India – to make the latest generation of the Cal-Gustaf M4 system. This will be the first time Saab will manufacture shoulder-fired rockets outside Sweden.

The manufacturing facility is likely to be placed in Haryana.

The shoulder-fired rockets are already in extensive use by the Indian armed forces. According to the report, they can be even exported once local production begins.

"We are proud to be the first global defence company to be approved by the Indian government for 100% foreign direct investment for our new Carl-Gustaf manufacturing facility in India," Mats Palmberg, chairman and managing director, Saab India, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He added: "This is another step in Saab's commitment to 'Make in India,' and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with our Indian partners and to supporting the Indian armed forces with the production of Carl-Gustaf in India."

Earlier in 2016, a French firm, DCNS, became the first foreign company to seek approval for 100% FDI to set up an Indian subsidiary to develop advanced systems that would give submarines more underwater endurance.

The company, however, could not get the required permissions, according to the report.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out